Arkansas gas prices rise

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Filling up your gas tank costs a little more this week than last.
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, gas prices in the Natural State rose 1.6 cents per gallon to an average of $1.86.
That’s still 2.3 cents/gallon less than a month ago and 39.4 cents less than motorists paid a year ago.
The national average price rose just 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $2.18.
While many are keeping a close watch on two tropical systems approaching the Gulf of Mexico, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, does not believe they will have a “major impact” on gas prices.
“While Hurricane Marco and likely-soon-to-be Hurricane Laura churn in the Atlantic, current forecasts show limited ability for them to turn into a major hurricane,” DeHaan said. “Which means that motorists need not panic about gasoline supply or price.”
DeHaan said gasoline demand remains weak due to COVID-19, meaning there’s “ample capacity for refineries that are not in the path of the storms to raise output should the situation warrant it.”
