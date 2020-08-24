Aug. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Monday, Aug. 24. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The first half of Back-to-School Week will feel just as hot and humid as it did this past weekend.
We’ll see highs soar into the mid-90s with low rain chances through Wednesday.
By Thursday and Friday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura will begin to move nearby, so we’ll need to monitor the heavy rain and wind threat.
We’re still several days out and lots can change by then.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
We should learn more later today about the death of a 25-year-old Newport woman when the man accused of killing her makes first appearance in court.
Meanwhile, people from all across Jackson County gathered Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil to memorialize Sydney Sutherland.
The mayor of one Region 8 town says the problems with the U.S. Postal Service, including delayed deliveries, are nothing new.
Today Region 8 students will begin heading back to school. Before you send your child out the door, see if their school district is in one of the state’s COVID-19 hot zones.
Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.