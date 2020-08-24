A Better Region 8: Let’s have a great school year

(KAIT) - For thousands of families across Region 8 this week, the start of school represents a chance to return to normal.
A normal we have not seen since mid-March. Going back to school is essential for our mental wellbeing.
For many families, it may be virtual school from home, representing its own set of challenges.
In the end, it will be a welcome and familiar routine in many households to a life we once knew, one which we hope to return.
There are many uncertainties: How long will we be able to keep our kids in school? How will parents do virtual school and work at the same time?
What happens this winter if there's an outbreak of the flu? What about sports?
We don’t have the answers to many of these “what-ifs.”
But, we do have SOME control.
The greatest lesson we can teach our kids right now is how to be healthy at school, home, and in public.
You know what I’m talking about: wearing a mask, washing hands, and keeping a safe distance from others.
The actions THEY take will determine where and IF they see their friends, play sports, and will ultimately decide their future.
Those are some real-life lessons that impact everyone. And for us grown-ups, let’s set a good example.
Be safe, stay healthy, and let’s have a great school year.
