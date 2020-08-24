Desi Sills gearing up for junior season with Razorback basketball

“To be honest, it was hard not to be around my teammates. But first and foremost, I gotta thank quarantine. I would be honest, the last 2 years I fell out of love with the enjoyment of the game. But ever since quarantine happened, I fell in love with the game again. I fell in love with the process, I fell in love with the grind. I believe in myself and believe in my confidence that it all happened over time. God’s plan is perfect timing.”