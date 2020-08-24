Desi Sills gearing up for junior season with Razorback basketball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Football isn’t the only squad working out on The Hill this month.
Desi Sills gears up for his junior season of Hog hoops. The JHS alum averaged 10 points per game in 2019-20.
“To be honest, it was hard not to be around my teammates. But first and foremost, I gotta thank quarantine. I would be honest, the last 2 years I fell out of love with the enjoyment of the game. But ever since quarantine happened, I fell in love with the game again. I fell in love with the process, I fell in love with the grind. I believe in myself and believe in my confidence that it all happened over time. God’s plan is perfect timing.”
Arkansas men’s basketball has 10 newcomers in Eric Musselman’s 2nd season. Sills likes the makeup of the squad. “I ain’t gonna lie too, it’s the best feeling. Because you see all the new guys, and all the grad transfers that came in. We’re just trying to gain chemistry because we got a special squad that came in. I feel like we can do something special here.”
You can see the entire ArkansasRazorbacks.com interview here.
