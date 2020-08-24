Doctor: “Too early” to tell the effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - President Trump announced Sunday that a treatment involving using convalescent plasma has been authorized for COVID-19.
The treatment involves using plasma from those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 to help those who are currently fighting it.
Now, this isn’t a new treatment. At St. Bernards Medical Center, they have been using convalescent plasma to treat some COVID-19 patients since late April.
“We’ve gotten about 250 units of convalescent plasma,” Dr. Kim Ingersoll said. “We’ve treated 100-120 patients with that plasma.”
Dr. Ingersoll and Dr. Don Howard at St. Bernards said the treatment is used when patients suffer severe pneumonia-like infiltrate in the lungs, in addition to low oxygen levels.
When it comes to the effectiveness of the treatment, studies by places like the Mayo Clinic have shown that treatments using convalescent plasma is associated with reduced COVID-19 mortality rates in over 35,000 hospitalized patients.
Despite promising results, many say it’s too early to know for sure the effectiveness of the plasma.
“In the grand scheme of finding out if this is something that’s helping patients or not, it’s still pretty early in the game,” Dr. Ingersoll said.
“We’re trying to use everything that’s shown a little bit of efficacy,” Dr. Don Howard at St. Bernards said, referring to Dexamethasone and Remdesivir, in addition to convalescent plasma. “It’s tough to know which is working because if you come in and you’re very, very ill, then we’re going to use all of them.”
Another concern is the lack of plasma. Dr. Ingersoll said with President Trump’s announcement, there’s a worry that hospitals will see plasma quickly run short.
“There’s a worry that people are going to be more familiar with convalescent plasma,” Dr. Ingersoll said. “So, folks who have coronavirus are going to be asking their doctors to get convalescent plasma, and there’s the potential that we’re not going to have enough going forward.”
While St. Bernards hasn’t had much of a shortage in plasma recently, places like BPL Plasma in Jonesboro haven’t seen many people donating.
Center Director Diana Howze said only a select few out of over 1,600 total COVID-19 cases in Craighead County have donated plasma.
“If all those people came in, we’d be in good shape,” Howze said. “But right now, the program is desperate for that convalescent plasma.”
Howze says that donating plasma benefits everybody because of the number of lives that can be helped, or even saved.
For those who have recently recovered from the coronavirus and want to donate plasma, Howze said you’ll earn $100 per donation, and you can donate up to two times every week.
“Frankly, it benefits everybody to participate in this program,” Howze said.
“With the antibodies that are contained in the convalescent plasma, there are so many different lives we can save, or just help.”
To donate, you need to have a valid ID, proof of residence, and proof of residency. BPL Plasma does vital screenings, including checking temperature and blood pressure, for every patient.
For convalescent plasma donation, you need either a negative COVID-19 test result at least 14 days after testing positive, or 28 days after testing positive with no negative test result.
“We want to get people in as quickly as possible,” Howze said. “The antibodies that are in the convalescent plasma are stronger and more present.”
