First day of school goes smoothly for Valley View parent

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was the first day of school for a lot of students in Region 8, and it was not just students who had to prepare. The parents did as well.
Buses rolled and the car lines stretching down the at Valley View schools on Monday.
Valley View Parent Amy Wills and her son Murray said things went pretty well this morning.
“It was surprisingly smooth,” Wills said. “This morning went really well, this afternoon went really well. I mean, it wasn’t it really wasn’t bad at all.”
But planning for the first day was a little different this year.
“It was just chaotic. Just trying to make it easy for him so that it wasn’t, you know, a scary first day of school,” Wills said.
There were several firsts on Monday. The first day of in-person classes since Spring Break and the first day in class with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Wills said they prepared for the new rules before the first day back.
“You’re going over wearing our masks all the time and washing our hands,” Wills said.
And with the options this year, she admits, it was a hard decision to send her son back.
“It was, it was difficult,” Wills said. “Just because, you know, just having the choice makes you wonder if you’re making the right call.”
Even though she was on the fence, she said in end, she was happy with the preps Valley View made.
“They had everything in place so well that we just have a lot of peace of mind,” Wills said. “So, we felt good about it.
And headed back to the classroom, Murray said he was nervous at first.
“Once I got in there, I wasn’t really nervous,” Murray Wills said.
For those sending their kids back to school in the coming days, Wills said it is best to talk to your kids and let them know what to expect this year.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.