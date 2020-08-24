GCT opens their doors as students head to class

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - As schools across Arkansas and right here in Region 8 opened their doors Monday, many schools welcomed kids with a smile behind their masks.
Despite some changes for COVID-19, other things remained the same at Greene County Tech School District.
Like any other year, kids missed the bus, and parents were confused in the car riders’ line.
Superintendent Gene Weeks said overall, it was a good morning.
While things outside the school looked normal, the pandemic forced big changes to teachers and staff.
Masks were on, social distancing was in place and plastic divided the students.
“In the old days, we worried, ‘Did we have enough textbooks, enough desks, what the student, teacher ratio, enrollment jump,’” asked Weeks. “Today, it was, ‘Do you have enough PPE? Did you decide you need some more signage?’”
The staff at GCT worked tirelessly to make Monday safe and thousands of dividers were built for students and teachers.
In the cafeteria, removable rolls of wrap sit at the ends of the tables. Dots are placed on chairs that are 6′ apart marking where students can safely sit.
The water fountains are taped off and the school added no-touch water bottle dispensers for students.
“It was different,” 8th grader Alexander Stacy said. “I didn’t expect it to be like this, but then again, there’s this whole coronavirus thing so we have to wear masks.”
Students in grades 4 and up are required to wear a mask. The school highly recommends the younger students to wear one.
However, they are required among all students if they leave their designated area.
Stacy said while it is different, he has one thing to look forward to every day.
“Being able to see my friends. With the whole coronavirus thing, I can’t go to their houses and see them so school actually, I can actually see my friends here,” he said.
