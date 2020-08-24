Highland School District holding special election for millage rate

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District will hold a special election for the continuation of its current millage rate.
According to a Facebook post from the district, the special election will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The post stressed that this is not an increase of the current millage.
There will be an informational meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. in the CES Cafeteria.
Chartwells, the new food service provider for the Highland School District, will provide the first 75 people dinner.
