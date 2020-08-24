JET bus system needs drivers to help drive routes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re needing a job or wanting some extra money, the JET bus system needs new drivers.
Currently, the city is looking for a part-time transit driver and a paratransit coordinator.
Because of the driver shortage, buses are currently running Saturday routes.
That means one less bus is available to help citizens get where they need to go.
Bill Campbell, director of communications for the city of Jonesboro, said citizens rely on the service and that a driver shortage can hurt the community.
“We see people that take the JET transportation to work every day, they need it to get around the city and the use has grown every year consistently, and we have half of a million riders a year right now, and I think that shows just how important it is,” Campbell said.
If you would like to apply, you can visit the city of Jonesboro’s website or visit city hall to pick up an application.
