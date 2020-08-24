Jonesboro beats Brookland in 4 sets in volleyball season opener

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two of the top teams in the state faced off on the opening night of high school volleyball.
Jonesboro defeated Brookland in 4 sets (25-19, 25-12, 21-25, 25-21) at Bearcat Arena. The Lady Hurricane are the two-time defending 5A state champs, the Lady Bearcats reached the 4A finals last season.
JHS has won 44 straight matches dating back to 2018.
Arkansas HS Volleyball Scoreboard (8/24/20)
Jonesboro 3, Brookland 1
Collierville 3, Marion 0
Pocahontas 3, Cave City 1
