Jonesboro beats Brookland in 4 sets in volleyball season opener
By Chris Hudgison | August 24, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 10:08 PM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two of the top teams in the state faced off on the opening night of high school volleyball.

Jonesboro defeated Brookland in 4 sets (25-19, 25-12, 21-25, 25-21) at Bearcat Arena. The Lady Hurricane are the two-time defending 5A state champs, the Lady Bearcats reached the 4A finals last season.

JHS has won 44 straight matches dating back to 2018.

Arkansas HS Volleyball Scoreboard (8/24/20)

Jonesboro 3, Brookland 1

Collierville 3, Marion 0

Pocahontas 3, Cave City 1

