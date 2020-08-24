Jonesboro schools ready for school year amid COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro school district started their first day back with a staggered schedule.
Safety is the campus's main concern this year due to the pandemic.
Some of the precautions set in place were things like 6 feet signs in hallways, students seated apart from one another, and lunches prepared as well as delivered to students in the class.
Jonesboro Superintendent Kim Wilbanks thinks that with these safety measures in place, students and parents should feel reassured.
"I think that the additional staff just to give that reassurance that we're going to take care of your child was critical to a great start to the school year," says Wilbanks.
Dr. Wilbanks said she is looking forward to the 2020 school year and that students seemed glad to be back on campus after a 5-month break.
