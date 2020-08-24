Justices approves ordinances to pay debt acquired after money embezzled

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Quorum Court passed an appropriation ordinance Monday to pay for things that money former County Clerk Kade Holliday allegedly embezzled was to pay for.
The ordinance is to replace funds stolen in order to pay interests and penalties to the IRS, Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, and the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System.
“This ordinance was just them [quorum court] acknowledging that we’ve had money stolen, and we’ve had to spend that twice to cover the taxes and retirement benefits and all those things had to be paid,” Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said.
The amount the county had to replace was $1,392,667.96.
Judge Day said while it is never good to lose money, the county’s budget still remains in good shape.
“Anytime you have money gone it’s not good, but we’re very blessed we’ve got we’ve got a decent amount of reserves,” Day said. “So we can, we should be able to ride through this bump and we should get a little insurance proceeds, possibly next year.”
He said the county is working hard with their attorneys to get some of the assets back that were allegedly stolen by Holliday.
“But you know, over time hopefully we’ll get that all paid back,” Day said.
He said right now the biggest thing for the county is to get the current problem which is the payments to the IRS, DFA, and APERS resolved quickly so the county can stop the interest and penalty clock from running.
“Because that is wasted money, so we will hurry to get that done,” Day said.
While it has been a tough process, Judge Day said he is very appreciative of his office and what people have done there and worked closely with the county clerk’s office to get things moving in the right direction.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.