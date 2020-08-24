Meth in mail tip leads to 2 arrested

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people face felony drug charges after investigators say they seized about a quarter of a pound of meth in the mail.
Agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force-North, along with detectives from the Pocahontas Police Department and U.S. Postal Service inspectors, received information on Aug. 13 of a large quantity of methamphetamine being delivered to a home in Paragould.
Pocahontas Detective Ricky Jones police said in Monday news release officers went to the home and spoke with two people who said they knew the package contained 121.5 grams of meth.
The two suspects, who Jones did not identify, were booked into the Greene County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with the purpose to deliver 10-200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture methamphetamine.
Due to the use of the postal service, the pair could also face federal charges.
