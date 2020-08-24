Police officer on administrative leave as ASP investigates domestic dispute

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville police chief has asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an incident involving one of his officers.
Chief Ross Thompson stated in a Monday news release that the officer, who was not identified, called on-duty officers at approximately 12:30 a.m. Aug. 24 regarding a domestic situation with his ex-girlfriend.
When officers arrived, they found the officer home alone.
He told police his ex-girlfriend came to the house intoxicated and got into an argument with him, Thompson sated.
During the argument, the woman reportedly tried to “get control of a firearm,” but the victim prevented her, and she left before officers arrived.
About 20 minutes later, Thompson said the off-duty officer reported the woman had returned to his home.
When on-duty officers arrived, they reported seeing the complainant holding the woman down inside the house.
“The officer was holding her down until the on-duty responding officers could secure a firearm that was in the immediate are of [the] couple’s control,” Thompson stated.
On-duty officers reported the woman was “intoxicated and alleged that the officer had raped her.”
An ambulance transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment.
Thompson said ASP has been asked to “investigate any criminal offenses that may have occurred.”
Thompson did not release the officer’s name, but said he has been placed on administrative leave “pending the outcome of all internal/criminal investigations.”
