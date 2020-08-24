Sheriff: Lewellyn arrested, booked in murder of Sutherland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials have formally named a person who has been arrested in connection with the death of Sydney Sutherland.
Quake Lewellyn, 28, of Jonesboro was arrested and booked into the Jackson County jail in Sutherland’s death, according to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas.
Lewellyn is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. Monday for a first appearance in Jackson County Circuit Court in Newport in front of Circuit Judge Harold Erwin.
Authorities discovered Sutherland’s body Friday afternoon, ending a nearly three-day long search for the missing woman.
Authorities also said Saturday that the Arkansas State Medical Examiner in Little Rock confirmed that the body found Friday in Jackson County was that of Sutherland, according to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas.
Lucas said around lunchtime Saturday that the state medical examiner’s office was able to confirm the identity through DNA.
Lucas said Friday that a Jonesboro man was being held in jail on a homicide charge in connection with the Sydney Sutherland case.
During an evening press conference, Lucas spoke about the case.
Lucas said a body of a female, that was believed to be Sutherland, was found around 2 p.m. Friday. The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification.
Lucas did not formally release the name of the suspect Friday and Saturday, pending charges in the case.
The sheriff said the case is ongoing.
However, while not disclosing the name of the suspect, Lucas said the suspect did know Sutherland.
Earlier in the day Friday, Jackson County law enforcement had confirmed they’ve found a body in the area where they’ve been searching for the missing Jackson County woman.
Sheriff Lucas told Region 8 News that the body was found around 2 p.m. Friday.
Friday was the third day in a row investigators and volunteers spent searching for Sutherland.
Lucas said the situation was a “very tragic case” and that his department received help from countless volunteers and law enforcement agencies in the state.
Sutherland has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon. Jackson County deputies got a call Wednesday evening about Sutherland being missing. She was seen jogging off Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs around 3 p.m., going west.
In a 1 p.m. Friday press conference, Sheriff Lucas told reporters that Sutherland had not been found, and there are really no new leads in the case.
Lucas praised the community and their efforts to help and spoke about this being difficult because he does know the family and Sutherland went to school with Lucas’ family.
Her vehicle and other personal items were still at her home. Authorities are concerned about her safety due to weather conditions as well as the time she has been missing.
Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Thursday evening that authorities found Sydney Sutherland’s cell phone about a quarter-mile from her home and Highway 67.
Thursday during a press conference, Sheriff Lucas confirmed that a UPS driver notified them this morning, that she did see Sutherland Wednesday afternoon near County Road 41.
Lucas says with that sighting, and the phone pings they’re concentrating on that area, saying Sutherland normally walked a loop in that area between County Road 41, 42, 43, and Highway 18.
The county roads mentioned Sheriff Lucas cross Highway 67 Northeast of Newport at Exit 87.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Region 8 News that a rumor of a Texas truck being seen in the area is not accurate, and is actually hurting the investigation.
Lucas says they’re also working with the Jonesboro Police Department after Sutherland worked out at a Jonesboro Gym. JPD is investigating any video of the area to help narrow down the timeline.
In addition to volunteers, search dogs with the Arkansas Department of Corrections and a helicopter from the Arkansas State Police went to the area.
Sutherland has blonde hair, is about 5′3″ or 5′4″ and was seen wearing a white tank top and black athletic shorts.
“We just want her home,” Jennifer Eddington, Sydney’s Co-Worker at Harris Medical Center in Newport said.
Eddington says anyone who knows Sydney knows she’s very bright and outgoing. She says family means everything to her.
“She’s very close to her family,” Eddington said. “We just know that she wouldn’t leave on her own without contacting somebody, that’s not her nature at all.”
The community showed up in waves Thursday, with cars lining the sides of the road and Sydney’s friends and co-workers brought food and drinks for those helping with the search.
“We are not surprised,” Eddington said. “Jackson County is just that way. We’re a close community. We just want her to be safe and be found.”
Her family, as well as the 2014 senior class at Tuckerman, will be having a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tuckerman City Park to remember Sutherland.
Lucas said Thursday evening that the search for Sutherland has been difficult for all involved.
“It’s taken a toll, it really has. Just because I know the people of this county. I know this family personally. I know this young lady personally. I’ve known her and watched her grow up. It hits me personally. And that’s another reason why we want to work so hard and try to find her,” Lucas said.
