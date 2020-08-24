Sheriff’s office searching for bridge arsonist

A Northeast Arkansas bridge is closed indefinitely after someone set fire to it. (Source: Poinsett Co. Road Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 24, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 10:56 AM

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas bridge is closed indefinitely after someone set fire to it.

The Poinsett County Road Department reported Monday that sometime in the past weekend someone set fire to the bridge on Desmond Lake Road, near Lepanto.

Photos the department posted on social media show the fire left a gaping hole in the wooden bridge.

The bridge will remain closed indefinitely.

Anyone with information on who set fire to the bed should call the sheriff’s office at 870-578-4444.

