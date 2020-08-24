Valley View football finds new opponent for 2020 season opener

Valley View football finds new opponent for 2020 season opener
2020 FFN Preseason Tour: Valley View
By Chris Hudgison | August 24, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 12:26 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View has found a new opponent for the season opener.

They’ll travel to Ozark on Friday, kickoff is set for 7pm.

The Blazers originally were scheduled to host Manila but the Lions canceled that tilt. So the reigning 5A East champions will now face a Hillbilly squad that reached the 2019 4A State Semifinals.

It’s one of several games we’ll try to bring you highlights of on the season premiere of Football Friday Night. Catch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

The FFN Preseason Special airs Thursday night at 10:15pm. You can see more HS football coverage on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - WEEK 1

Game of the Week: Marion at Wynne

Thursday 7pm: Jonesboro at Little Rock Catholic

Westside at Greene County Tech

Blytheville at Nettleton

Valley View at Ozark

Gosnell at Brookland

Harrisburg at Cross County

Cave City at Hoxie

Highland at Walnut Ridge

Mills at Newport

Pocahontas at Southside

LR Southwest at West Memphis

Melbourne at Clinton

Saturday 7pm: Crossett at Osceola

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.