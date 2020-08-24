Valley View football finds new opponent for 2020 season opener

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View has found a new opponent for the season opener.
They’ll travel to Ozark on Friday, kickoff is set for 7pm.
The Blazers originally were scheduled to host Manila but the Lions canceled that tilt. So the reigning 5A East champions will now face a Hillbilly squad that reached the 2019 4A State Semifinals.
It’s one of several games we’ll try to bring you highlights of on the season premiere of Football Friday Night. Catch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
The FFN Preseason Special airs Thursday night at 10:15pm. You can see more HS football coverage on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - WEEK 1
Game of the Week: Marion at Wynne
Thursday 7pm: Jonesboro at Little Rock Catholic
Westside at Greene County Tech
Blytheville at Nettleton
Valley View at Ozark
Gosnell at Brookland
Harrisburg at Cross County
Cave City at Hoxie
Highland at Walnut Ridge
Mills at Newport
Pocahontas at Southside
LR Southwest at West Memphis
Melbourne at Clinton
Saturday 7pm: Crossett at Osceola
