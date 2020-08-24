GOV: “The trend is promising...” as 7-day rolling avg. of positive tests goes below 8%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson gave favorable news as cases continued to hover around the 300 mark for the past few days, after Friday’s spike of 800+ positive cases.
Hutchinson also shared that hospitalizations were down by 34.
Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key, said they’ve received positive feedback so far from the first day of school.
Key said he spent some time in a primary school in Mabelvale and said the cafeteria was running smoothly during lunch, and he reminded everyone, “We must follow the guidelines...it starts when we get on the bus.”
Key said that Dr. Romero was on his way to work this morning, and noticed that the bus driver he pulled up alongside was not wearing a mask.
