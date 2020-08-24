You can share NEA Mission Outreach’s story to double their $5,000 donation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -You can now share the donation story for the NEA Mission Outreach to help double their donation.
Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance previously announced that Block Insurance received the “2020 Make More Happen Award” and recognized their volunteer work.
Because of this, NEA Mission Outreach received a $5,000 donation.
However, the donation can double to $10,000 if their story is shared to Facebook at least 500 times.
As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, the story had been shared to Facebook 986 times.
