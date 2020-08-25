Arkansas State picked 2nd in West in 2020 SBC Preseason Football poll

The Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll has the App State Mountaineers at the top of the East Division with nine first place votes. Louisiana was picked to be the West Division representative with seven first place votes.
Two-time defending champion App State was picked to win the Sun Belt Championship.
2020 Sun Belt Football Coaches Predicted Order of Finish
(First-place votes in parentheses)
West Division
1. Louisiana (7) - 47 pts
2. Arkansas State (2) - 40 pts
3. South Alabama (1) - 22 pts
4. Texas State - 21 pts
5. ULM - 20 pts
East Division
1. App State (9) - 49 pts
2. Georgia Southern - 36 pts
3. Troy (1) - 32 pts
4. Georgia State - 20 pts
5. Coastal Carolina - 13 pts
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.