Arkansas State volleyball reveals tentative 2020 schedule

Entering the second season of the Santiago Restrepo era, the Arkansas State volleyball team announced its 2020 schedule on Tuesday.
A-State opens the 2020 campaign in-state, traveling to Conway to take on Central Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 12, before returning home to face the Sugar Bears the next day in the Red Wolves’ home opener at First National Bank Arena.
The 16-match Sun Belt slate features a new format, as teams will play a divisional schedule set up in two- and three-match series. The Scarlet and Black will face four divisional foes (UT Arlington, ULM, Louisiana and Texas State) in three-match weekend series, while taking on in-state rival Little Rock four times – twice each in Jonesboro and Little Rock.
Conference play opens Friday, Sept. 25 as the Red Wolves travel to UTA before returning home for a five-match home stand against Little Rock (Oct. 2-3) and ULM (Oct. 9-11). A-State will then go on the road for five straight contests at Louisiana (Oct. 23-24) and Little Rock (Oct. 30-31) before closing out the regular season at home versus Texas State (Nov. 6-8)
The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Tournament is slated for Nov. 20-22 in Troy, Alabama.
Arkansas State enters the 2020 season tied with North Carolina for 19th all-time in NCAA history with 1,061 wins.
2020 Schedule By The Numbers:
18 Matches
16 Sun Belt Conference matches
9 Matches at First National Bank Arena
3 Opponents who finished the 2019 season with a winning record (Texas State [24-9], UT Arlington [20-14], Central Arkansas [16-14])
2 Opponents who reached postseason play in 2019 (NCAA [1]: Texas State | NIVC (1): UT Arlington)
SEPTEMBER
Sat. 12 at Central Arkansas Conway, Arkansas TBA
Sun. 13 CENTRAL ARKANSAS Jonesboro, Arkansas TBA
Fri. 25 at UT Arlington^ Arlington, Texas TBA
Sat. 26 at UT Arlington^ Arlington, Texas TBA
OCTOBER
Fri. 2 LITTLE ROCK^ Jonesboro, Arkansas TBA
Sat. 3 LITTLE ROCK^ Jonesboro, Arkansas TBA
Fri. 9 ULM^ Jonesboro, Arkansas TBA
Sat. 10 ULM^ Jonesboro, Arkansas TBA
Fri. 23 at Louisiana^ Lafayette, Louisiana TBA
Sat. 24 at Louisiana^ Lafayette, Louisiana TBA
Fri. 30 at Little Rock^ Little Rock, Arkansas TBA
Sat. 31 at Little Rock^ Little Rock, Arkansas TBA
NOVEMBER
Fri. 6 Texas State^ Jonesboro, Arkansas TBA
Sat. 7 Texas State^ Jonesboro, Arkansas TBA
Fri.‐Sun. 20‐22 Sun Belt Conference Tournament+ Troy, Alabama TBD
^ - Sun Belt Conference Game
