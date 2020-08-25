Aug. 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Tuesday, Aug. 25. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Hot, dry weather continues for Region 8 today as high pressure slides eastward across the Tennessee Valley.
Abundant sunshine and light northeast winds should help temperatures warm into the low 90s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected from Wednesday to the end of the week, as the remnants of Laura move nearby.

News Headlines
Missing money forced the Craighead County Quorum Court to pass an appropriations ordinance Monday night to pay bills.
A driver shortage has the JET bus system searching for more employees.
Despite a few missed buses and confusion in the car line, one Region 8 superintendent said the new school year got off to a good start.

