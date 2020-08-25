First Day of Classes for held for Arkansas State University

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University students returned to their classes Tuesday.
Classes are sized down this semester due to the pandemic, leaving some students to take classes online or attend their classes in person.
Social distancing is enforced almost everywhere on campus, including the Reng Student Union.
While there are many rules and regulations set in place for a safe semester, students still have some concerns about being back on campus.
“Mainly my concern is how long we can stay on campus, how long will we be able to keep everyone safe. Since there some people who live with someone that’s six feet across from them in their dorm rooms,” junior K’Yonna Harris said.
“A-State isn’t the biggest party campus in the first place, but I have a feeling that after being cooped up for so long, there’s going to be a lot of sporadic parties, and I’m worried about people not being safe, and then possibly contracting the virus and bringing it to campus,” senior Edica Tamez said.
Despite these concerns, Harris and Tamez both feel confident that their peers will do their part and take their health and the health of others into consideration.
A-State will still hold its “Welcome Week” events with some being virtual. Face coverings will be required for all in-person events.
