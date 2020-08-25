Gov. Parson visits Sikeston, Poplar Bluff

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) – Governor Mike Parson made a couple appearances in southeast Missouri.
On Monday, Aug. 24, Gov. Parson assisted the State Emergency Management Agency in distributing cloth face masks to the St. Charles County School District.
The governor then traveled to Springfield and Poplar Bluff on Tuesday to meet with health care providers to discuss the use of CARES Act funding and expansion of telehealth services during COVID-19.
Parson’s stop in Poplar Bluff will be at FFC Behavioral Health from 2:10 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.
While in southeast Missouri on Tuesday, Parson tour the Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston.
On Wednesday, Parson will meet with health care providers in Columbia and St. Louis. He will also attend a ribbon cutting event at St. Charles Community College.
Gov. Parson will also hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at noon on Wednesday.
The governor’s schedule for Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28 will be provided later this week.
