Laura could bring torrential rains, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes to NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People living on the Gulf Coast will not be the only ones who could feel the effects of Hurricane Laura. The storm could bring heavy rains, strong winds, and even the possibility of tornadoes to Northeast Arkansas.
Laura became a hurricane Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, after it entered the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
They expect the storm to intensify as it moves closer to land.
“We’re going to have a significant hurricane make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday,” said Ed Rappaport, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center.
Laura could bring up to 11′ of seawater—storm surge—to the coastline from Texas to Louisiana, and as much as 15″ of rain in some locations.
Once it moves inland, Laura will start to lose steam but will continue to plague everything in its path.
Region 8 Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says Northeast Arkansas could see “multiple rounds of tropical downpours, gusty wind, and an isolated tornado.”
Pinpointing the time of the impacts is dependent on the storm’s path.
However, we could see rain move into the area Thursday with some places receiving a quarter of an inch. One to two inches of rain could fall Friday areawide, with an average of two inches in Jonesboro.
Thursday’s winds will be out of the south-southeast at 7-12 miles per hour with gusts from 15-20 mph. On Friday, Bryan says we could see gusts up to 40 mph.
We cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado between 7 and midnight Thursday, and all day and night Friday.
The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates.
The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service is also monitoring Laura’s path.
The storm will sweep through much of the state just as harvest nears for several major crops, including corn and rice.
“The timing is terrible, to be honest,” said Jason Kelley, extension wheat and feed grains agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
Much of the state’s corn crop is in a vulnerable state, he said.
Lodging--the phenomenon of crops becoming saturated with rain then blown down by high winds--poses the most likely threat.
“Getting a big storm at the very end here isn’t ideal,” Kelley said. “But the big concern is that we get wind with it, which could cause lodging. When corn blows down, you’re just never able to get it all picked up and into the combine.”
Lodging in rice also poses a challenge for Arkansas farmers.
“As a general rule, some high winds at this time of year don’t bother me a great deal, as most of our cultivars stand pretty well,” said Jarrod Hardke extension rice agronomist for the Division of Agriculture. “Some rainfall doesn’t really bother me though it does make for muddy harvest conditions and ruts. The concern is higher winds with rainfall, which turns into a heavy hand that can lay rice down and cause severe lodging.”
Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the Division of Agriculture, said storm-related lodging also poses a potential problem for the state’s No. 1 crop.
“We don’t need excessive amounts of rain that could potentially cause flooding in low-lying fields and the lower ends of fields that typically flood with large rainfalls,” he said.
