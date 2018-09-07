Laura Expected to Bring Impacts To Region 8

Temperatures drop down to the mid-70s under mostly clear skies overnight. By morning, clouds will move in, and a few showers or storms are possible to start the day. Scattered storms stay in the forecast for the rest of Wednesday and could produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs will be a little cooler staying in the upper 80s thanks to more cloud cover. Rain chances on Thursday start low and trend higher later as Laura moves into the state as a weakening hurricane. Our weather will start to deteriorate late Thursday into Friday morning as Laura stalls and heads east. Unfortunately, the track of Laura still brings the threat of heavy rain, high wind, and tornadoes. Stay weather aware Thursday and Friday. Rain and wind may still be around for the first week of Football Friday Night.