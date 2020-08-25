Man who evaded arrest facing rape, child porn charges

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who evaded arrest now sits in jail accused of rape and child pornography.
On Aug. 17, Poinsett County District Judge Ron Hunter found probable cause to arrest 34-year-old Christopher Wayne Sparks of Harrisburg for rape; incest; computer exploitation of a child; and distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
The charges stem from allegations made by the victim’s mother the day before.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Sparks videotaped himself having sex with a minor.
The victim’s mother said she found the video after the child reported the sexual assaults.
The court documents stated the mother identified her child by recent insect bites on their legs and freckle on their body.
A detective who viewed the video said it showed a “brief shot of the sex organs of an adult male having what appears to be” intercourse with a child.
The video also showed a portion of a man’s face.
“The face appears to be that of Christopher Sparks,” the affidavit stated.
When a deputy attempted to arrest Sparks, he jumped out of a window and ran away.
The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for him.
The following day, Sparks surrendered at the sheriff’s office.
Sparks is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance.
