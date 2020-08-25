Office supply, computer repair businesses see uptick since pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Whether working or teaching from home, office supplies and a good working computer are a must. But finding what you need can be a challenge.
Mid-South office supply manager Vickie Wilson said as people work at home, she sees a spike in sales of office supplies and furniture.
“As far as selling anything from toilet paper to paper towels, to disinfect spray, to wipes to furniture everything,” she said.
Wilson believes furniture sales are spiking because more and more people want to create a functional workspace.
“The need is for people that are working from home have the transition of their workplace and their workplace from home,” she said.
Over in Cape Girardeau at Velocity Electronic, manager Allen Whitaker estimates business has increased by 25 percent, and it’s causing a computer shortage.
“It’s an influx in orders slowing down shipping and process times, and factories being closed,” he said.
Whitaker said computer repairs are generating more foot traffic.
“With everybody working from home they realize that their home computer isn’t as good as their work computer or they have to work from home and access stuff at their office,” he said,
While working from home is the new norm, Whitaker said they’re doing what they can to help everyone.
“It is what it is we have to wait for things to normalize until we can start offering the same within two or three days like we used to,” he said.
