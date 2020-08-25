Poplar Bluff school district opens new alternative school

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Mark Twain school started their first ever school year this year and administrators said they are off to a good start.
“The goal is to change the way that these kids, the school itself, the community thinks about education,” Dr. Scott Dill said.
Superintendent Dr. Scott Dill said Mark Twain students still learn the same material as the other schools in the district, they just learn a different way.
“We’re all about meeting the needs of the learners, taking care of the person first then ensuring that the learning happens when we’re ready,” Dill said.
Mark Twain school is open to children in grades 7 through 12 and currently has around 80 students enrolled.
“Some of those are in need of credit recovery, some just need an alternate setting to do their work, there are others that when this vision is fully realized, we will have kids coming to school here and going full-time to college,” Dill said.
He said students also have the option to work at their own pace.
“We’ve established a school for students who need a little bit more than what the school is traditionally offered,” Dill said.
Social service workers who assist the students will also have rooms in the school to call their own.
“We’re going to have the resources for these guys to be able to pull from to make them successes,” Aaron Burton said.
Principal Aaron Burton said he’s excited to watch the school and students grow.
“The amount of smiles that are going to come from the confidence that we’re going to be able to build within themselves to go out and become productive members of society,” Burton said.
Dr. Scott Dill said he eventually wants to include elementary students in the school too.
