Property Tax Deadline Not Extended

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -
October 15th is approaching. You need to pay your property taxes early to avoid a penalty fee.
Even with the pandemic, the state has not extended the payment deadline. October 15th is the magic date to get those payments in.
Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington says it's important to pay early to avoid a 10 percent penalty fee.
Eddington said, “We don’t want to charge folks that 10 percent penalty fee. That kind of bothers me to have to do that. I have to do it occasionally, but if it’s got the date stamp on that envelope of October the 15th, even if it gets to us late, we won’t charge penalties. If it’s after that date, I have to charge penalties.”
If you want to pay in-person, you are encouraged to pay early to avoid waiting times. You can take advantage of alternative payment options. You can pay online, by e-check, by mail, or by dropbox. For more information, visit http://www.craigheadcounty.org/tax-collectors-office/.
