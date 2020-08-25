Red Cross deploying volunteers to Gulf Coast; temporary volunteers needed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is deploying volunteers to the Gulf Coast.
They will be supporting Texas and Louisiana as two storms, Marco and Laura, move toward the coast.
As of Monday morning, August 24, 16 volunteers from across the region were en route for various disaster response needs including shelters and health services. Another group of volunteers recently returned from deployments to Hurricane Hanna and Isaias.
“In anticipation of the devastation that may result from these two storms, we have sent several volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas to help along the Gulf Coast and we anticipate more will be needed,” said Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas. “COVID-19 has affected the number of our current volunteers who are available to deploy, so we are asking healthy individuals who can deploy up to 14 days to consider joining us as a temporary disaster volunteer.”
Additional training, COVID-19 safety protocols and health measures will be in place for safety.
Those interested in volunteering will need to be able to deploy for a 14-day period and work 8-12 hour shifts. Three hours of virtual training, and six for supervisors, will be required prior to deployment. A pre-health screening will also be conducted.
Interested volunteers are asked to review CDC guidelines for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, and consult their health care provider to determine if they should deploy.
Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodgings when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then traditional shelters will be opened.
For shelters, the Red Cross needs volunteers to staff areas including reception, registration, feeding dormitory, information collection and other tasks. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available.
