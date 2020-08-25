Red Wolves Foundation will host Virtual Touchdown Club meeting Wednesday

A-State has piled up 75 victories over the last nine years to tie the 24th most in the nation over that span. The Red Wolves have also strung together 15 consecutive years with a winning record at Centennial Bank Stadium dating back to 2005. The program is 68-17 (.800 winning percentage) at the stadium since the 2005 campaign and has won 43 of its last 53 home outings.