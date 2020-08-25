Red Wolves Foundation will host Virtual Touchdown Club meeting Wednesday

The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced that the Red Wolves Foundation will host a virtual Touchdown Club meeting Wednesday, Aug. 26, at noon with head football coach Blake Anderson.
With A-State’s season opener at Memphis scheduled for Sept. 5, Anderson will discuss the Red Wolves’ fall camp, position groups and more to give fans a preview of the 2020 season.
The virtual Touchdown Club meeting is open to all fans and can be accessed using a link currently available on the football team’s social media pages, including Twitter (@AStateFB) and Facebook (@AStateRedWolvesFootball).
Questions for Coach Anderson can be submitted by commenting on the posts, as well as through the live chat on the Zoom platform if time allows. The Red Wolves are beginning their seventh year under Anderson, who has led the program to a pair of Sun Belt Conference titles and six bowl-game appearances.
Senior Associate Athletics Director Adam Haukap will begin the Touchdown Club meeting with an update about A-State football tickets, seating plans for Centennial Bank Stadium and home game-day activities.
A-State has piled up 75 victories over the last nine years to tie the 24th most in the nation over that span. The Red Wolves have also strung together 15 consecutive years with a winning record at Centennial Bank Stadium dating back to 2005. The program is 68-17 (.800 winning percentage) at the stadium since the 2005 campaign and has won 43 of its last 53 home outings.
