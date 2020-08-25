6 Red Wolves named to 2020 Preseason All-SBC Football Team

Martial became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He enters the 2020 season as the nation’s active leader in career forced fumbles per game (0.25) and fourth in tackles for loss per game (1.13). The junior was named a Walter Camp Preseason first team All-American this summer after wrapping up the 2019 season by being named Sun Belt All Conference.