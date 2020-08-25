6 Red Wolves named to 2020 Preseason All-SBC Football Team

Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams catches ball at 2/19 practice (Source: KAIT)
By Sun Belt Conference | August 25, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 12:26 PM

The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Football teams and individual awards Tuesday, as voted by the 10 SBC head football coaches and selected media representatives.

App State senior quarterback Zac Thomas was tabbed as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Troy’s junior linebacker Carlton Martial was voted the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Thomas led the Mountaineers to the 2018 and 2019 Sun Belt championships and back-to-back New Orleans Bowl titles. He was named the game’s MVP in 2018. Last year, Thomas was 225-for-359 for 2,718 yards, 28 TDs and 6 INTs, while rushing for 440 yard and 7 TDs. 

Martial became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He enters the 2020 season as the nation’s active leader in career forced fumbles per game (0.25) and fourth in tackles for loss per game (1.13). The junior was named a Walter Camp Preseason first team All-American this summer after wrapping up the 2019 season by being named Sun Belt All Conference.  

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Zac Thomas (App State, Senior)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Carlton Martial (Troy, Junior) 

2020 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Football Teams

First Team Offense

QB – Zac Thomas, App State

RB – Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

RB – Josh Johnson, ULM

OL - Noah Hannon, App State 

OL – Baer Hunter, App State

OL – Cooper Hodges, App State

OL – Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State

OL – Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State   

TE – Josh Pederson, ULM

WR – Corey Sutton, App State

WR – Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State

WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy 

First Team Defense

DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State

DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

DL – Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern

DL - Will Choloh, Troy 

LB – Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern

LB – Joe Dillon, Louisiana

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy

DB – Shaun Jolly, App State

DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Georgia Southern

DB – Corey Straughter, ULM

DB – Dell Pettus, Troy

First Team Special Teams

K - Blake Grupe, Arkansas State

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana

RS – Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

Second Team Offense

QB – Levi Lewis, Louisiana

RB – Trey Ragas, Louisiana

RB – CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina

OL - Ryan Neuzil, App State

OL – Jacob Still, Arkansas State

OL – Max Mitchell, Louisiana

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana

OL – TJ Fiailoa, ULM

TE – Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

WR – Thomas Hennigan, App State

WR – Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State

WR – Reggie Todd, Troy

Second Team Defense

DL - Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State

DL – C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina

DL – Dontae Wilson, Georgia State

DL – Zi’Yon Hill, Louisiana

LB - Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina

LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State

LB – Riley Cole, South Alabama

DB – Shemar Jean-Charles, App State

DB – Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State

DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana

Second Team Special Teams

K – Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina

P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern

RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana         

