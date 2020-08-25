6 Red Wolves named to 2020 Preseason All-SBC Football Team

The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Football teams and individual awards Tuesday, as voted by the 10 SBC head football coaches and selected media representatives.
App State senior quarterback Zac Thomas was tabbed as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Troy’s junior linebacker Carlton Martial was voted the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Thomas led the Mountaineers to the 2018 and 2019 Sun Belt championships and back-to-back New Orleans Bowl titles. He was named the game’s MVP in 2018. Last year, Thomas was 225-for-359 for 2,718 yards, 28 TDs and 6 INTs, while rushing for 440 yard and 7 TDs.
Martial became just the 12th player and first underclassman in the last 20 years at the FBS level to finish a season with at least 100 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions. He enters the 2020 season as the nation’s active leader in career forced fumbles per game (0.25) and fourth in tackles for loss per game (1.13). The junior was named a Walter Camp Preseason first team All-American this summer after wrapping up the 2019 season by being named Sun Belt All Conference.
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Zac Thomas (App State, Senior)
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Carlton Martial (Troy, Junior)
2020 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Football Teams
First Team Offense
QB – Zac Thomas, App State
RB – Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana
RB – Josh Johnson, ULM
OL - Noah Hannon, App State
OL – Baer Hunter, App State
OL – Cooper Hodges, App State
OL – Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State
OL – Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State
TE – Josh Pederson, ULM
WR – Corey Sutton, App State
WR – Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State
WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy
First Team Defense
DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State
DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
DL – Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern
DL - Will Choloh, Troy
LB – Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern
LB – Joe Dillon, Louisiana
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy
DB – Shaun Jolly, App State
DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Georgia Southern
DB – Corey Straughter, ULM
DB – Dell Pettus, Troy
First Team Special Teams
K - Blake Grupe, Arkansas State
P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana
RS – Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern
Second Team Offense
QB – Levi Lewis, Louisiana
RB – Trey Ragas, Louisiana
RB – CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina
OL - Ryan Neuzil, App State
OL – Jacob Still, Arkansas State
OL – Max Mitchell, Louisiana
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana
OL – TJ Fiailoa, ULM
TE – Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
WR – Thomas Hennigan, App State
WR – Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State
WR – Reggie Todd, Troy
Second Team Defense
DL - Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State
DL – C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina
DL – Dontae Wilson, Georgia State
DL – Zi’Yon Hill, Louisiana
LB - Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina
LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State
LB – Riley Cole, South Alabama
DB – Shemar Jean-Charles, App State
DB – Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State
DB – Quavian White, Georgia State
DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana
Second Team Special Teams
K – Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern
RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana
