Seed exchange program lets you check out seeds at one local library

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local library worked to expand its selection beyond the paperbound books.
You can now check out seeds to grow your own food.
The Greene County Public Library recently started a seed exchange library where you use your library card to check out seeds and plant them.
Vegetables such as beans, lettuce, beets, and more can be checked out. Flowers and herbs also fill the catalog.
Luckily, there is no late fee or due date on the seeds.
“Gardening is good for your body, your mind, your soul. It’s also good for pollinators, which we depend on more than people realize,” Assistant Director Connie Whitman said.
She mentioned while the pandemic continues, growing your own food might interest some. Not only can growing vegetables benefit you short-term, but help many long-term.
“It’s healthier for one thing, and we’re losing a lot of heirloom seeds because people simply aren’t gardening like they used to,” Whitman said. “We do want to encourage people to come in, get the heirloom seeds, grow them, harvest the seeds, and then they can plant the same plant again next year.”
Once your green thumb gets to work in the dirt, seeds can be harvested as well and can be donated back to the seed exchange library.
