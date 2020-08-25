Unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Arkansas National Army Guard crashes near Lavaca

LAVACA, Ark. (KAIT) -An unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Arkansas Army National Guard crashed Tuesday morning.
According to a media alert, the crash happened at 11:30 a.m. north of Fort Chaffee near Lavaca.
Soldiers from the National Guard were reportedly piloting the vehicle, an RQ-7 Shadow, on a training mission when they lost contact with the UAV.
The vehicle went outside the perimeter of Fort Chaffee and crashed shortly after.
An Army National Guard aviation investigation team secured the mishap site and is recovering the aircraft.
No injuries were reported and there was no damage to property.
An accident investigation officer is assisting the unit with the investigation.
