Williams Baptist University reports enrollment increase

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop Williams Baptist University from securing its second straight year of double-digit gains in enrollment.
According to a release, the on-campus enrollment for the fall semester increased by 12 percent. This included a record-breaking freshman class.
The on-campus headcount for undergraduate students stands at 581, up from 517 in Fall 2019. The headcount for freshmen on-campus stands at 220, including 67 students who either transferred to WBU or are new to the campus.
The university also saw a boost in their full-time equivalent (FTE), with 594 FTE on-campus, a 14 percent jump from 2019.
422 students also live in residence halls this fall, an eleven percent increase.
Dr. Stan Norman, president of the university, said the new Williams Works program and strong recruitment from the athletic teams and music groups played a huge factor.
“There are many people across campus who worked very hard to bring these students to Williams, overcoming the hurdles of a very challenging year,” Norman said. “Beyond that, it is clear to us that these incredible enrollment numbers far exceed our human abilities. Simply stated, God is blessing WBU in a mighty way, and we are both humbled and deeply thankful to Him.”
“The Williams Works initiative brought in more than 40 students in its first year, accounting for a significant share of our growth, not to mention the level of excitement it continues to generate both on and off-campus.”
The online program also grew, with 620 students enrolled overall.
“Everyone at WBU deserves a thank you for their hard work in bringing students to this institution,” Norman said.
