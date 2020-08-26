ARDOT Director discusses Issue 1 at local meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed constitutional amendment to continue the state’s half-cent sales tax on highways was the subject Wednesday at a local civic meeting, with the director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation saying good roads depends on good revenue.
ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor spoke to members of the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club Wednesday about Issue 1.
The proposal is “an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution continuing a one-half percent (0.5%) sales and use tax for state highways and bridges; county roads, bridges, and other surface transportation; and city streets, bridges and other surface transportation after the retirement of bonds authorized in Arkansas Constitution, Amendment 91.”
If approved by voters in November, the proposal would make the half-cent tax permanent. Arkansas voters approved the plan in 2012 and is set to expire in June 2023, if voters do not approve the request.
Funding is decided on a 70/30 match, with 70% going to state highways and 30% going to city and county roads.
Tudor said the issue of maintaining roads often comes down to revenue.
“It’s important that Arkansans realize the fact that it takes money to take care of that system, and that it’s ultimately have to be paid for with some type of tax dollars, I mean, it’s paid for by the public,” Tudor said.
The proposal will be voted on during the Nov. 3 general election.
