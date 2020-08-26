Arkansas State women’s soccer reveals 2020 schedule

Looking to build on the momentum from the most successful season in school history, the Arkansas State women’s soccer team released its schedule Wednesday.
A-State will kick off the 2020 season in-state, traveling to Conway to take on Central Arkansas, Sunday, Sept. 13.
The Red Wolves will open Sun Belt Conference action at home against ULM (Sept. 20) before hitting the road to face Louisiana (Sept. 24). The Red Wolves will close out September against Texas State (Sept. 27) at the A-State Soccer Park.
A-State will begin the second half of conference action when it hosts Little Rock (Oct. 1) before traveling to ULM (Oct. 4). The Squad will continue October action, with a two-game road trip against Texas State (Oct. 10) and Little Rock (Oct. 15). The Red Wolves will wrap up regular-season action on Oct. 25, when it hosts Louisiana.
The first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament is set to begin on Nov. 4, in Foley, Ala., as the semi-finals are slated for Nov. 6. Should A-State advance, the SBC Tournament finals will be held Nov. 8.
Complete game times will be added as they become available. Dates and times are subject to change.
