Arkansas State/Memphis football matchup will be televised on ESPN

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State will kick off the 2020 football season on national television.
Memphis announced Wednesday morning that the September 5th matchup will air on ESPN. The Red Wolves and Tigers will play at 7:00pm at the Liberty Bowl.
The rivalry renews, it’ll be the first matchup between A-State & the UofM since 2013. 2020 will mark the 59th all-time meeting, Memphis leads the series 23-29-5.
Arkansas State will be one of two Sun Belt teams to play on national TV on September 5th. Texas State’s home game vs. SMU will air on ESPN (3:30pm kickoff).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.