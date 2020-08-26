ASU-Newport awards 1st Noah Reeves Scholarship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Earlier this Noah Reeves of Jonesboro, who inspired many in Northeast Arkansas to be #NoahStrong, lost his battle with brain cancer.
Prior to his death, Reeves was a student at Arkansas State University-Newport.
To honor his memory, and to help students who face adversity while trying to reach their academic goals, ASUN created the Noah Reeves Scholarship.
On Wednesday, the college announced Patrick Patterson of Jonesboro as the first recipient.
Patterson, who graduated Cabot High School in 2013, is pursuing an associate of science in business degree from ASU-Newport.
Once completed he plans to transfer to A-State to complete his bachelor’s degree, with the ultimate goal of applying for the business administration graduation program.
Patterson, according to a news release from ASU-Newport, said he was honored to receive the scholarship in remembrance of Noah Reeves.
“This scholarship lightens the financial burden of going back to college and allows me to save for future tuition as I continue my education with Arkansas State University-Newport,” Patterson was quoted as saying. “Noah Reeves and his story of courage and strength has touched and helped many people during hard times. Being the first recipient of this scholarship is truly humbling and will serve as motivation while pursuing my degree. Furthermore, it will be a daily reminder to never give up and continue to overcome hardships that may come in life. I will strive every day to represent Noah’s family and his memory with the utmost respect they deserve.”
