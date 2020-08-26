ASU-Newport awards 1st Noah Reeves Scholarship

“This scholarship lightens the financial burden of going back to college and allows me to save for future tuition as I continue my education with Arkansas State University-Newport,” Patterson was quoted as saying. “Noah Reeves and his story of courage and strength has touched and helped many people during hard times. Being the first recipient of this scholarship is truly humbling and will serve as motivation while pursuing my degree. Furthermore, it will be a daily reminder to never give up and continue to overcome hardships that may come in life. I will strive every day to represent Noah’s family and his memory with the utmost respect they deserve.”