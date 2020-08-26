Aug. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Wednesday, Aug. 26. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A couple showers and storms will be possible across Region 8 during the morning bus stop and lunch recess today.
Mostly cloudy skies should hold temperatures in the upper 80s today and tomorrow.
We’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Laura, now expected to reach Category 4 strength shortly before landfall late Wednesday night.
The threat of high wind, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes for Region 8 ramps up Thursday night through Friday night.
Gusts to 40 mph and, 1-3″ of rainfall could lead to flash flooding and power outages.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
While you were sleeping, Hurricane Laura strengthened into a Category 2 storm. Forecasters believe it will become a “devastating Cat 4” by the time it reaches shore.
Once inland, the storm is expected to bring damaging winds and flooding rains to Arkansas, just as area farmers prepare to harvest their fields.
The number of COVID-19 cases in a Region 8 jail continues to grow.
Meanwhile, A-State students began their first day of classes with some new changes due to the pandemic.
Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
