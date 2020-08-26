Child seriously injured in two-vehicle crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 8-year-old child was flown to a Memphis hospital Tuesday afternoon following a collision on U.S. Highway 412.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 412 and State Highway Z in Pemiscot County.
Gary D. Deaton, 55, of Holcomb was northbound when he reportedly failed to yield to an eastbound 1988 Ford Ranger driven by Timothy D. Tucker, 41, of Senath.
Tucker’s pickup truck hit Deaton’s 2007 GMC Sierra. Both men suffered minor injuries, according to the crash report.
An 8-year-old Senath boy who was a passenger in Tucker’s truck, suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Memphis hospital.
