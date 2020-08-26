Cross County elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19, four employees and one class to quarantine, school says

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cross County School District elementary school teacher has tested positive for COVID-19 since school started, while four employees and one elementary class will be required to quarantine, school officials said Wednesday.
According to a post on the Cross County School District Facebook page, district employees and parents of students who may have come in contact with the teacher were contacted and notified of the possible contact.
“The District has followed protocols and sanitized all areas where the individual may have been, in addition to our everyday cleaning at the schools,” the post noted.
The class impacted by the situation will be participating in remote learning during the isolation period, officials said.
School officials also said they are working with state officials on the issue.
“We are continuously working with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to make sure we are following the most recent guidelines and keeping our schools as safe as possible,” the post noted.
