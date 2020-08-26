Football Friday Night (8/28/20)

The season premiere of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 6A vs. 5A matchup. Marion travels to Wynne in our Game of the Week. The last 3 meetings in the series have been decided by a total of 11 points. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Yellowjacket Stadium.
Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup and preview both teams.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matt on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Here are the games we’ll try to bring you highlights of.
Football Friday Night - August 28th, 2020
Game of the Week: Marion at Wynne
Friday 5pm: Jonesboro at Little Rock Catholic
Westside at Greene County Tech
Blytheville at Nettleton
Gosnell at Brookland
Harrisburg at Cross County
Cave City at Hoxie
Highland at Walnut Ridge
Mills at Newport
Pocahontas at Southside
Pottsville at East Poinsett County
LR Southwest at West Memphis
Melbourne at Clinton
Searcy at Cabot
Kennett at Malden
Saturday 7pm: Crossett at Osceola
