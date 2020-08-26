Football Friday Night (8/28/20)

FFN Game of the Week: Wynne embracing challenge of facing Marion
By Chris Hudgison | August 26, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 7:02 PM

The season premiere of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 6A vs. 5A matchup. Marion travels to Wynne in our Game of the Week. The last 3 meetings in the series have been decided by a total of 11 points. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Yellowjacket Stadium.

Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup and preview both teams.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matt on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Here are the games we’ll try to bring you highlights of.

Football Friday Night - August 28th, 2020

Game of the Week: Marion at Wynne

Friday 5pm: Jonesboro at Little Rock Catholic

Westside at Greene County Tech

Blytheville at Nettleton

Gosnell at Brookland

Harrisburg at Cross County

Cave City at Hoxie

Highland at Walnut Ridge

Mills at Newport

Pocahontas at Southside

Pottsville at East Poinsett County

LR Southwest at West Memphis

Melbourne at Clinton

Searcy at Cabot

Kennett at Malden

Saturday 7pm: Crossett at Osceola

