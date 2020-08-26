Gov. Parson announces saliva-based COVID-19 test developed in Mo. approved by FDA

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The governor announced a saliva-based COVID-19 test developed at Washington University in Missouri was approved by the FDA.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 692 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Tuesday.
At least 76,636 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 1,439 deaths.
Missouri’s positivity rate is currently 11.4 percent.
As of Tuesday, 924,078 Missourians have been tested for the virus.
