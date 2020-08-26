Jonesboro prepares for flash floods as Hurricane Laura approaches

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -As the effects of Hurricane Laura gets closer to northeast Arkansas, Jonesboro is taking precautions.
E-9-1-1 Director Jeff Presley says that street crews are cleaning out storm drains. The 9-1-1 Dispatch Center has extra staff on hand in case of any emergencies.
“What we’re doing here to mitigate that situation some in the city is the street crews are going to be out this afternoon and tomorrow cleaning out all of the storm drains, making sure that they are open to help out with the flooding issues. At the 9-1-1 Center, we have extra people that are going to be on stand-by and call just in case,” said E-9-1-1 Director Jeff Presley.
The major threats northeast Arkansas can face are flooding, high winds, and power outages. Presley says that if you see flooding to always turn around, don’t drown.
You can prepare by charging your phones. It is also helpful to have an emergency plan in place.
