JPD officers show some spirit for car riders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton schools car riders were greeted with smiles from their teachers and some new faces Wednesday morning.
A few Jonesboro police officers decided to drop by for the Back to School Spirit Line.
Some officers were holding signs, others held pom-poms. Many “good mornings” were given beginning the students’ day on a good note.
The spirit line will make a second stop Thursday at the Jonesboro School District, beginning at 7:15 a.m.
Those schools include Micro Society, VPA, Math and Science, Health and Wellness, and International Studies.
Families of students and faculty are encouraged to cheer their students on. Masks are encouraged to be worn.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.