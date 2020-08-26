Laura gaining strength before heading to the ArklaTex

(KSLA) - Hurricane is quickly strengthening before making landfall tonight. Now a category 4 hurricane, Laura is expected to make landfall tonight and hit the ArkLatex Thursday morning.
This evening will have a couple showers around. It will not be a washout, but keep the umbrella handy. The rain will somewhat come to an end late tonight. Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s.
If you haven’t already, make sure to tie down or bring in any outdoor furniture before going to bed. You don’t want any of your belongings to become debris during the storm. Make sure you have your phones charged and you’re stocked up on water and food. As Laura comes through tomorrow, it will make its presence felt. Make sure you are in a safe place throughout the day tomorrow.
Tonight, it will be calm before the storm. Winds will not be bad, and there should not be much, if any rain. However, that all changes quickly in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the night with temperatures staying very warm. It will only cool to the upper 70s and low 80s.
Thursday is the day we see the biggest impacts from hurricane Laura. The hurricane will be arriving early in the morning. So, the heavy rain will be getting to the ArkLaTex in the morning and lasting through the day. The strong winds will be coming with the rain. It should be up to 40-50 mph of sustained winds, plus gusts. As the storm moves away in the evening, the wind will be subsiding.
Another threat about Thursday is for tornadoes. There is a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow on the eastern side of the ArkLaTex. Most of the tornadoes associated with tropical system occur 100+ miles away from the center of the storm to the east. Luckily for us, the center will be right over us. That means the tornado threat should not be too high, but a couple quick spin-up tornadoes are possible.
There should be some more rain left over on Friday. Laura will be gone, but some of the rain will come from the wrap-around from the center of the storm. It will not rain everywhere, and certainly not all day. Keep the umbrella with you, though. Temperatures will warm back up to the lower to mid 90s.
This weekend will also have some scattered showers and storms around. There is only a 20-30% chance of rain each day. So, it will likely not rain at your location all day. Look for some afternoon sunshine mixing in with those scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s. This weekend will turn out to be pretty nice.
We will continue to keep you updated on the tropics and will be watching Laura closely. Keep tuning into KSLA and following the First Alert Weather team for the latest updates.
Have a great rest of the week and stay safe with hurricane Laura!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.