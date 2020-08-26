$1.8 million grant expanding internet services to Earle

EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas and Comcast are teaming up to expand broadband services to the town of Earle.
A $1.8 million grant from the state will provide high-speed internet and Xfinity service to about 1,575 homes and businesses in the area beginning in mid-2021, according to a Wednesday news release.
The grant is made possible through the Arkansas Rural Connect program which was created to increase broadband access to the state’s rural and underserved areas.
“Getting families connected to the internet is more crucial today than ever before,” Governor Asa Hutchinson was quoted as saying. “Comcast’s network supports the next generation of advanced technology, which will help us bridge the digital divide in Earle.”
City leaders applied for the ARC grant to support distance learning and telehealth, as well as improve workforce opportunities.
“We are grateful to Governor Hutchinson and Comcast for supporting our efforts to improve access for the citizens and businesses of Earle,” said City of Earle Mayor Sherman Smith.
