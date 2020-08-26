Pocahontas School District prepares for special election September 8

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas School District returned to classes Monday. The district not only had to plan around COVID-19, but they are also preparing for a special election coming up on September 8.
Superintendent Jerry Martens says the first couple days have gone smoother than expected.
Martens is entering his second year as superintendent. He says his first year had a steep learning curve.
Then, COVID-19 hit.
From there, Superintendent Martens went to work, buying additional Chromebooks for students back in April.
With COVID-19, the superintendent said all the leaders in Northeast Arkansas worked together to figure out a game plan for the new school year.
“I know as much as the 30-year Superintendents know about COVID, so that’s kind of put us on the same playing field, an equal playing field to where we’re all learning together,” Supt. Martens said. “We’re sharing ideas, what’s working for us, and things that we could possibly take from them to put into use in our district.”
The district had just over 300 students sign up to learn virtually this year.
At the elementary school, one teacher is dedicated to teaching those who have opted to learn virtually.
At all schools, students will learn over Google Classroom, with paperless assignments to limit contact.
For bus riders, the school installed WiFi hotspots on every bus. If the district has to close in-person classes, the buses will be set up in strategic locations for students to access.
The school will have virtual-only days periodically to work out the potential issues if school does return to an online-only format.
Supt. Martens says he feels great about the plans in place, as well as the election and the facilities that are coming to the school district.
The master plan for the Pocahontas School District involves two phases.
Phase one is a new elementary school that is currently under construction.
Phase two is a new high school that is being planned.
The high school is expected to be over 85,000-square-feet and would feature a new arena and a new performing arts center.
Martens says spacing is a big factor as to why the school district is building the new schools.
He says with the growing number of students, they’ve had to share certain classrooms such as art and music.
“We are just out of room,” Supt. Martens said.
Another factor is the fast-growing community in Pocahontas. With Peco Foods expanding, bringing in hundreds of jobs, Martens says he wants the district to attract people to the city.
“We need to do something to attract them to live in Pocahontas,” Supt. Martens said. “We really want them to be able to see our facilities are up-to-date, state-of-the-art, and we’re going to be able to give their children the best education that they can receive.”
Early voting for the special election begins Tuesday, September 1 at First Baptist Church in Pocahontas.
The election proposes a millage increase of just over three mills to help fund the new high school.
If passed, the move would essentially raise property taxes for those in the district. For example, a property valued at $75,000 would pay $4.30 monthly, with the value increasing as the property value increases.
Supt. Martens says the millage rate would still be one of the lowest in the state, if passed.
In Region 8, the proposed new rate would be just over 36 mills, lower than places like Cave City, Paragould, and Greene County Tech.
Supt. Martens believes that with lowered interest rates, now is the time for the millage increase.
He says the new facilities will benefit the Pocahontas community for the next few decades.
